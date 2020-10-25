“Ghostbusters” fans are in for a real treat with the Reebok Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers Shoes. This pair of men’s shoes is a tribute to the cult classic with its film-inspired design and features.

Fearless, unique, and comfortable best describe this footwear. It comes in a trio of color combinations: white/true grey 8/scarlet. The upper white leather has a worn, weathered look and a Velcro strap. This is in keeping with the theme as if you’ve just come from battling ghosts.

It also features a red stripe and a detachable proton pack located on the heel tab. Both are reminiscent of the ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 automobile and the team’s ghost entrapping backpack with its blue and red tubes. Moreover, the black tongue has the film’s signature logo.

As for usability and comfort, the Reebok Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers Shoes provides a rubber outsole for traction and durability. It looks hip, eye-catching, and makes for a good conversation piece among sneakerheads.

This pair celebrates Hollywood and the spooky smash hit 1984 film that starred Billy Murray, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Harold Ramis. They are the latest footwear designed to honor popular classic movies following the release of Reebok’s Bug Stompers from “Aliens” and Nike’s ingenious “Back to the Future” self-lacing shoes.

The Reebok Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers Shoes are up for grabs when the clock strikes midnight on Oct. 31 and Halloween officially starts. It makes for a perfect gift for “Ghostbusters” fanatics or a great addition to your collection of film memorabilia. Sadly, it only comes in men’s sizes.

Images courtesy of Reebok