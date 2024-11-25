As it starts to get a bit too chilly for comfort, most of the people we know try to stay indoors as much as possible. Still, the rest won’t let the season stop them as they just gear up appropriately and be on their way. The best kind of footwear provides warmth, comfort, grip, and style, which is exactly what the Converse Chuck 70 GORE-TEX delivers.

If you need a durable pair of shoes for outdoor recreation such as hiking, trail running, camping, and others, it’s better to look elsewhere. These sweet kicks will keep you fashionable in urban environments, and it does so effortlessly. Given the silhouette has remained an icon since its inception in 1922, the modern rework ensures all distinctive elements are intact.

Although Converse did an awesome job on the aesthetics, the materials are another story. The original All-Star sneakers featured cotton canvas with the occasional appearance of leather and suede in some variants. The Chuck 70 GORE-TEX counts as a special SKU courtesy of the high-tech fabric in its construction.

We have three earthy colorways for you to choose from. Most of us here would pick the Shadow Woods/Black/Sharkskin first and the Truffle/Black/Harvest Moon comes a close second. However, the Black/Toadstool Tan/Egret will surely appeal to fans of the more traditional midsole design.

Like the name already tells us, the upper is a combination of premium canvas with GORE-TEX to keep moisture away. Next is the OrthoLite footbed for superior cushioning. The contrast stitching defines the details and the GORE-TEX branding is printed along the midsole and on the backstay. The Chuck 70 GORE-TEX is a nostalgic sneaker ideal for winter.

