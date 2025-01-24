HOKA pushes its boundary as a performance shoe brand with its first-ever dressed shoe, the Speed Loafer. Unique in its design, it’s a classic leather slip-on loafer complete with tassels. But HOKA equipped it with grippy outsoles for high and reliable performance from the city to the mountains.

It boasts a classic style featuring a leather upper and leather sock liner and a heel leather patch with a bird logo. It also features a suede mudguard for a touch of luxury and performance and reflective piping for visibility in low-light conditions. But the tassels on this pair are not merely for aesthetic purposes.

They are custom-made with an adjustable drawstring akin to those seen on trail shoes for easy and quick wear on and off. They also let you dial in the perfect and comfortable fit. Aside from the classic dress shoe silhouette, HOKA designed the Speed Loafers to function beyond the office or the dance floor.

It has the tooling found on the brand’s iconic Speedgoat 5, adapting both the mid and outsole found on the celebrated trail shoe. This means it also has a durable Vibram Megagrip outsole, a high-performance rubber compound that offers unparalleled grip on both wet and dry surfaces and secure traction in any terrain.

The HOKA Speed Loafer boasts a classic style with a “HOKA Twist blending luxury and performance.” The chunky sole gives it a modern look for a dress shoe, while the speed tassels and Vibram Megagrip make it a great performance wear.

Images courtesy of HOKA