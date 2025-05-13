After recently hooking us up with swim-ready footwear, Nike is already hyping up another spectacular drop in the coming months. While the ACG Watercat in “Iron Gray” is designed for summer escapades, the next pair oozes style. There is still enough time to save up for the new Air Jordan 4 “Denim” colorway.

Sources tell us the expected retail price for SKU: IB6716-100 should be approximately $215. What we do know is that a lot will surely cop one for their collection. In 2018, Nike’s subsidiary label launched an awesome collaboration with Levi’s for the same silhouette.

At the time, there were three variants available: blue, black, and white. According to sneakerheads, industry insiders were already hinting at the eventual arrival of the Air Jordan 4 “Denim,” yet specific details were hard to come by. Now, we finally have official retailer images of the shoes.

Firstly, these kicks are not a tie-in with the American clothing company. For this year’s outing, the colorway is Sail/Gum Light Brown/Worn Blue/Sail/Metallic Gold. The shades applied are on the lighter side and are distinctive enough in contrast to the original’s deeper tone of blue.

The upper combines darker blue for the lateral panels just above the sail midsole, which then shift to a lighter hue toward the medial area. The latter continues above and mingles with the white flat laces, white embroidered Jumpman logo on the tongue, and white inner lining.

A golden lace jewel of the script “Family” adds a dazzling touch to the overall presentation of the Air Jordan 4 “Denim.” The white Jumpman emblem also appears on the heel, while the one on the outsole is light blue. Lastly, the toe and heel areas of the outsole are in light brown.

Images courtesy of Nike