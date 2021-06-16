Razer is getting into the market of producing Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers, known to be very efficient when it comes to those most-power-hungry devices. And to complement the release of its first AMD-based gaming laptop, the Blade 14, the company has introduced the Razer USB-C GaN Charger.

When you’re into gaming, portable or otherwise, you need a heavy-duty adapter for your electronics. This tech from the company known for producing some of the finest gaming-centric devices gives you just that. This portable charger boasts a great deal of portability and functionality packed in a compact body.

The Razer USB-C Gan Charger can charge up to four devices simultaneously from its four ports. These include a couple of USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. It can offer a max output of 130W of total charging power. The ports share power with the two Type-C ports sharing 100W max and the Type-A ports 18W.

When it comes to portability, this charger clocks in at 0.35 grams with a compact size of 62 mm (L) x 32 mm (W) x 76 mm (H). It also gives you the convenience of using it internationally with the addition of modular plugs for the UK, EU, and the US. Suffice to say, Razer is marketing its product also as a handy travel charger.

Given that the Razer USB-C Gan Charger runs on Gallium Nitride, then it’s safe to say that it stays cooler compared to other standard chargers. It conducts electric power more effectively without running the risk of overheating during simultaneous charging. Thus, it is greatly compatible with high-powered devices including Macbook computers, the Razer Book, and the Razer Blade Stealth 13

Images courtesy of Razer