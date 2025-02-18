Having a pool at home is one of the best amenities you can invest in. It quickly becomes everyone’s favorite hangout spot to cool off or get some exercise. However, you also need to understand that it needs regular upkeep. This is a manual task that can take a while to finish, which is why you need the AquaSense 2 Ultra.

Technology has come a long way since robotic vacuum cleaners became mainstream. These days, we can now shop for smart-enabled equipment to automate most chores for us. Thankfully, consumers can designate cutting-edge machines to mow the lawn, scrub the grill, clean the pool, and more.

Beatbot, on the other hand, presents its flagship model due to launch next month. The AquaSense 2 Ultra is a cordless model that promises comprehensive cleaning capabilities. It is compatible with above-ground or in-ground pools. Coverage includes the waterline, water surface, walls, and floor.

Dimensions are 454 mm x 439 mm x 278 mm with a weight of roughly 30 lbs. With 27 sensors and 11 motors, it uses HybridSense AI Pool Mapping and CleverNav Smart Navigation System to handle any pool shape.

A 13,400 mAh lithium-ion battery supplies up to 10 hours of power, more than enough to handle sizes up to 3,444 square feet. With a 5,500 GPH (gallons per hour) suction power and dual basket filters, the AquaSense 2 Ultra can remove most types of debris.

Furthermore, its ClearWater natural clarification agent is safe on the skin and keeps the water fresh. Once it completes the cleaning cycle, the unit automatically surfaces and parks close to the edge for easy retrieval. Lastly. the AquaSense 2 Ultra includes a charging dock.

Images courtesy of Beatbot