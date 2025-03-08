If you frequently travel, a power bank is one of the essentials for long periods away from a wall outlet. However, several recent incidents wherein batteries unexpectedly exploded or caught fire have prompted airlines to tighten regulations regarding these accessories. We recommend you pick reputable brands to be on the safe side. For example, Xiaomi just dropped the new 212W HyperCharge.

Chinese Android OEMs have been incorporating advanced fast-charging protocols for quite some time now. Xiaomi is one of the major players in the tech market with smartphones and tablets that can quickly top-up from zero to full in mere minutes. With this new power bank, you can take advantage of these capabilities to get back into the action in a jiffy.

Design-wise, the 212W HyperCharge is as sleek as power banks get. It touts a futuristic look with its rectangular form factor, curved edges, and transparent panels. A vibrant color display allows users to view all relevant information about the device in real time as well as its the remaining energy left. For portability, it measures 55.4 mm x 55.4 mm x 160 mm yet feels hefty to hold.

Model P03MI is packing five 5,000 mAh battery cells with published capacity of 14,000 mAh. Another crucial detail is the battery power of 90.8 Wh. This makes it suitable for air travel according to International Aviation Standard. It can simultaneously recharge up to three devices via its 2x USB-C and single USB-A port.

Furthermore, its high-quality electronics components provide reliable protection against temperature, reset, short circuit, input overvoltage, output overvoltage, input overcurrent, output overcurrent, overcharge/discharge, and foreign object detection. The Xiaomi 212W HyperCharge can even power your laptop.

Images courtesy of Xiaomi