The Apple Watch has come a long way since the first-ever version was launched in 2015. With each successive iteration, tweaks gradually bolstered its durability, until the manufacturer introduced a fresh SKU — the Apple Watch Ultra, which is already in its second generation. At the recent Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung finally unveiled a worthy rival — the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

How does this rugged smartwatch stack up against Apple’s flagship, you ask? Given units are still in the preorder phase and are yet to ship out on July 24, 2024, it’s too early to make that call. However, the press release details everything we need to know about Samsung’s priciest wearable to date at $649.

Marketed as a premium outdoor-ready alternative to the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is engineered to withstand some of the harshest conditions. The device underwent rigorous testing to earn its MIL-STD-810H rating. This makes it the ideal accessory for people who are always up for whatever challenge they may encounter outdoors.

Furthermore, to ensure operational reliability, Samsung endows it with a 590 mAh battery. In Exercise Power Saving mode with GPS tracking, the Galaxy Watch Ultra lasts up to 48 hours. Switch to Power Saving mode and that more than doubles to 100 hours. This is a handy feature since power outlets are hard to come by in the wild.

For added versatility, a quick button in orange is nestled in between the home and back pushers. Users can assign a function to activate with a single press, double press, or prolonged press. Meanwhile, advanced sensors can track your activities, blood pressure, heart rate, and more to get an overview of your overall health.

Its cushion-shaped case measures 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm and is made out of aerospace-grade titanium. A 1.5-inch, 480 x 480 ppi, AMOLED touchscreen is protected under a layer of sapphire crystal for exceptional resistance against abrasion and impacts. At its core is a 3 nm five-core Exynos W1000 processor and a 32 GB internal storage.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in three colors: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium White. Choose from three types of sporty straps, each with a selection of shades to suit your style. You can also mix and match these interchangeable bands without any tools.

