In 2014, OnePlus debuted the One. The Android smartphone introduced premium specifications, build quality, and design. Subsequent models gradually established the brand as a disruptive force to reckon with, and it also quickly earned the moniker “flagship killer.” These days, the distinction may be long gone, but first-party accessories like the Slim Magnetic Power Bank still feel top-tier.

Long gone are the days when portable charging solutions were ridiculously chunky and heavy. Thanks to Innovations in battery technology, manufacturers can now significantly reduce the physical footprint of their devices. OnePlus’ latest SKU is as sleek as it gets, with a svelte waistline of only 0.35″ and an almost imperceptible weight of 4.23 ounces.

In addition to its handy size and heft, the Slim Magnetic Power Bank is also ergonomic. The five-series aluminum alloy construction “has extremely high tensile strength and toughness.” This metal also touts impressive resistance against moisture and corrosion. Available only in Silvery Gray, the matte enclosure and brushed frame feel classy.

In true minimalist fashion, this card-style battery pack uses a four-dot status LED instead of a digital display. It’s intuitive enough for users to determine how much energy is left. Speaking of which, the Slim Magnetic Power Bank’s total capacity is 5,000 mAh. For safety, an adaptive NTC resistor system monitors thermals in real-time to prevent overheating.

As for compatibility, OnePlus keeps things versatile with support for iOS or Android devices. Wireless charging maxes out at 7.5W for Apple’s ecosystem, while those on Google’s operating system can enjoy a higher output of 10W. Perhaps the most important detail about the Slim Magnetic Power Bank is its compliance with the latest airline regulations.

Images courtesy of OnePlus