PC gamers already know that when it comes to mood lighting Razer is a brand that delivers. In fact, it has become a running joke that anything the company sells will light up. At last month’s online-only Consumer Electronics Show, there were several awesome items that were teased. Project Brooklyn – a gaming chair concept and Project Hazel – a face mask with smart features. Of course, both came with RGB lighting just like the Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma.

Streamers and content creators who are avid fans of the gaming hardware outfit can now have a stylish option for their workstation. The Thunderbolt 4 Chroma – as the name already implies – is equipped with an LED strip on its underside. This premium connectivity hub will match other Razer products you own for that cohesive presentation.

This sleek dock comes with all the essential input and output one needs to stay productive. These include four Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, an SD card reader (UHS-II), a gigabit Ethernet port, and 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo port. It is compatible with Mac and Windows systems. The supplied power adapter can charge your laptop and other devices via its pass-through charging.

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Chroma supports up to two 4K@60Hz or a single 8K@30Hz display output. The dock measures 7.84 x 2.93 x 1.06 inches and tips the scales at 0.75 lbs. Its slim profile makes it easy to transport inside your backpack or laptop bag. So far, our only gripe is the lack of lighting for the brand’s triple snake emblem, but it’s not really a dealbreaker.

