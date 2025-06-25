As a tech-savvy recreationist, your options for storing or carrying gear and other essentials are somewhat limited. Unless the device is specifically for rugged situations, protection from moisture and accidental impact should be on top of the list. This is where the Lancer300 shines, as it offers a robust construction and modular capabilities.

Even the most seasoned outdoor enthusiast experiences mishaps along the way. Thus, it’s crucial to have items that are beneficial when you’re in a pinch. These include, but are not limited to, smartphones, smartwatches, a standalone GPS unit, lighting solutions, and many more.

Coalax is catering to our diverse needs with three versions of the backpack. The Lancer300 ships with the primary camera backpack, an accessory bag, and a Magic Arm mounting point. It seems like just another gimmick at first, but the latter brings a lot to the table.

The telescoping tube can swivel up to 360 degrees and extend up to 59 inches. A standard 1/4″ screw interface makes it comptaible with a wide range of accessories, such as action cameras, smartphones, flashes, and LED lighting, among others.

Then there’s the load-bearing exoskeleton frame, which doubles as a shield of sorts. Your Lancer300 boasts a 35-liter capacity with adjustable compartments to organize stuff. With an IPX5 rating, even the elements won’t stop your adventures.

If you plan to stay off-grid for a longer period, the Lancer300 Combo is the most comprehensive package. In addition to the basic bundle, you’re also getting a second Magic Arm, a 300W Power Station, a 25W solar panel, and a MOLLE kit.

