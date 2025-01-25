When you plan to travel for leisure, soft-shell types of luggage are good enough. As long as there are no extremely fragile items inside your backpack or carry-on, it should be smooth sailing all the way. Unfortunately, the same could not be said when hauling sensitive and expensive equipment. As such, we should only settle for reliable and robust protection like the 1615TRVL Air.

Supplied by Pelican, you know the brand is a household name when it comes to protective cases. With several decades of experience under its belt, you know this bad boy won’t fail you. It is available in Black (SKU: 016150-0080-110), Graphite (SKU: 016150-0080-185), Indigo (SKU: 016150-0080-125), and Oxblood (SKU: 016150-0080-175) colors.

The 1615TRVL Air immediately strikes us as a container that is built like a tank. Its heavy-duty construction uses a proprietary polypropylene blend along with ABS plastic parts for the latches and purge body. this travel case measures 29.59″ x 15.50″ x 9.38″ and weighs around 16.66 lbs. You have approximately 2.49 cubic feet of storage volume inside.

Pop it open to find zippered storage compartments and mesh pockets on the lid. Meanwhile packing cubes are welcome additions to organize gear, cables, and other accessories. These are also stackable should you want to. Pelican also makes it easy to switch these out with optional first-party dividers, padding, foam, and other packing solutions.

Folding carry handles on the top and side is a welcome versatility. Press and pull latches with TSA key locks enable seamless luggage checks at the airport. Meanwhile, the telescoping trolley handle and quiet rolling stainless-steel bearing wheels allow easy transport of heavier items. Pelican tells us the 1615TRVL Air is IP67 and MIL-SPEC certified and meets the maximum airline check-in size.

Images courtesy of Pelican