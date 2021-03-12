Best 45 Laptop Bags For Men

BEST LAPTOP BAGS FOR MEN
1
Businessmen and office workers gather around. This laptop bag for men will become your device’s new best friend. The padded sleeve will keep any device at 15.6 inches or less safe and secure. The black leather gives it a classy and professional aesthetic that will certainly turn head for all the right reasons. It also boasts some external zippered pockets for your other documents and files.
One of the most unique features of this model is that it comes with two carrying options. Choose to hold it like a briefcase or opt for the adjustable strap to carry the bag over your shoulder. For a timeless design, choose this laptop bag for men!
Specs
- Dimensions: 16 x 2 x 12in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.6in
- Material: Leather
2
On the other hand, you may have heard of The North Face and their impressive range of quality outdoor jackets and alike. Well, these guys also make impeccable luggage items including some of the best laptop bags for men. This polyester model we’re featuring here comes in five different colors and is made in the USA.
The last laptop bag was perfect for the busy professional. This one gives a slightly different impression and is more suitable for casual students. It would also be ideal for when you need to take your devices into nature, such as photographers, nature scientists and even storm chasers. It even has an adjustable strap to help you get the perfect fitting. Should we say no more?
Specs
- Dimensions: 3.5 x 13 x 9.4in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 12in
- Material: Polyester
3
Back to the business section now and a look at Ted Baker’s edition of a laptop bag for men. They sure know how to create style mixed with convenience as this bag comes complete with a faux navy blue leather exterior and an eye-catching cotton red interior. An interior that also boasts a highly-protective laptop sleeve we might add.
This laptop bag may be slightly pricier than the average laptop bag, but the quality on offer certainly justifies it. It’s not just about quality materials and laptop protection either. It also houses five internal pockets – some with zippers – and has an adjustable strap to make it sit just right. Learn more by clicking the button below.
Specs
- Dimensions: 17.2 x 14.2 x 3.4in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 16in
- Material: Faux leather
4
For premium quality and a USA-made laptop bag that looks like something out of an action movie then consider this Mission Worktop bag. It’s made with a waxed canvas that provides a durable shell to the inner padded compartments, which are perfect for most sized laptops and tablets.
However, it’s not just what it has got going on inside that made the Men’s Gear team sit up and take notice. The external parts of the laptop bag feature many compartments and pockets to keep your most frequented items close to hand. It even has attachment points that can be fitted to a bike and comes with a lifetime warranty for added reassurance.
Specs
- Dimensions: 18 x 12.5 x 2.25in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Waxed Canvas and nylon
5
Many of the laptop bags you will find on our buyer guide are equipped with padded device sleeves that make them more than resilient against everyday bumps on the subway. Yet, this Tomtoc model includes the manufacturer’s patented armor design which protects against bigger collisions and guards against drops. It’s certainly a modern looking laptop bag for the modern inner-city guy. It even has two external pockets which have been specifically designed to hold items such as device chargers, meaning you don’t have to pack your charger with your laptop and risk scrapes and scratches. It even comes in nine color options to suit the tastes and preferences of most, if not all, men.
Specs
- Dimensions: 15.9 x 11.4 x 1.3in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.6in
- Material: N/A
6
If you thought the nine color options above gave you enough to match your style preferences then the 12 different designs of this Timbuk2 Command Laptop Bag certainly will. It is made with polyester and designed in a certain way that you do not need to remove devices when going through airport security, saving you time on business trips.
The bag is lined with durable materials and the external shell is weatherproof to guard against adverse weather as well as bumps. Like some of the other designs, this model also includes a small gadget pocket on the outside shell for your convenience when needing to grab a cord or a charger. Discover more about this laptop bag for men by taking a closer look!
Specs
- Dimensions: 5.1 x 17.2 x 14.4in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Polyester
7
We all know how good and popular the best Herschel backpacks are – but how do their laptop bags fair up? The answer is just as awesome, and this model proves it. Available in four different awesome colors and designs, this bag isn’t just offering one laptop sleeve to keep your devices protected. Herschel even includes a second device sleeve specifically for tablets. If you’re a businessman with two devices to carry, you may just be a businessman missing a Hershel laptop bag.
Other features of this bag that you need to know about include durable neoprene lining and a convenient key clip and key chain. Oh, and it comes with the option of choosing between a handle and an adjustable strap. Sold on it? We are!
Specs
- Dimensions: 6.25 x 7 x 12in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Polyester
8
One special feature that can be found on laptop bags does not get seen often, but when it does it can sway the decision for guys who need to carry a lot of papers and files to the office – as well as their laptop of course. We are referring to expandable laptop bags like this Briggs and Riley model. It expands slightly just like some of the best suitcases do. This gives you that little bit more room than the average laptop bag while not making it overly bulky on days you travel light.
Along with this key USP and a padded laptop sleeve, it also includes multiple other compartments and pockets, inside and out. Some of them are equipped with reliable zippers and placed in easy-to-reach positions. The only question left to ask is do you want it in a timeless black or a sleek gray?
Specs
- Dimensions: 12.5 x 16.5 x 5.5in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Polyethylene
9
For Mr. Convenience, we wanted to highlight the awesome features and aesthetics of the Bric’s Moleskin Laptop Bag. The padded laptop sleeve is accompanied by multiple internal and external pockets for all of your other daily gear. These compartments are encased in a waterproof reinforced fabric which you can rely on to keep your valuables dry.
It also has some little extras that you don’t normally find on such useful bags. It has a reflective element to help you stay seen in low-light conditions and late evenings and an adjustable strap that can even be removed if needed. This is on top of being supplied with a notebook. So, take note of the quality and consider this laptop bag for men.
Specs
- Dimensions: 14.5 x 3.5 x 11.5
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Waterproof fabric
10
Next up we will take a look at the Filson Laptop Bag which was also one of our editor’s favorites. No man would look out of place on Wall Street or at any high-end business lunch with this bag by their side. The bag is made with premium materials that will keep you looking stylish and keep your laptop in pristine condition. It even has YKK brass zips that will be smooth and last many years.
One of the biggest positives of this bag, aside from its aesthetic appeal, is that it offers an abundance of storage and compartments. Specifically, it provides the lucky owner with four stow pockets, four interior pockets of different sizes and various functions, as well as an interior divider to keep you organized.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16 x 4 x 12.5in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Leather
11
For men who won a laptop of 13 inches or smaller, they should consider one of the most modern-looking laptop bags we found. This model made by Peak Design certainly raised our interest with its unorthodox shape and specific use.
What specific use are we talking about? Even though this bag is perfect for laptop owners, it is even more ideal for photographers because it has been designed with compartments to cater to different cameras and photography accessories. You never need to be worried about these valuable items because they are encased in a reliable and water-resistant shell with added DWR coatings.
Specs
- Dimensions: 4.72 x 5 x 10.6in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 13in
- Material: Waterproof fabric
12
Men who like to be stylish but like to go about it subtly will appreciate the aesthetics of the SOLO Laptop Bag. This bag comes in a timeless black color and adopts an orthodox design that never goes out of fashion. It will keep laptops safe and secure up to a size of 15.6 inches. This is because it is made with thick padding to protect it against knocks, bumps and even some drops.
However, it’s not just the laptop sleeve which gets the padded treatments. This bag is padded in lots of places to enhance its protective qualities. Even the carrying handle has been added with extra padding to make carrying this bag even more comfortable. Want to know more? Simply hit that button below to get more details.
Specs
- Dimensions: 13 x 18 x 5.75in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.6in
- Material: N/A
13
The difference between the three color options of the TUMI Expandable Laptop Bag may not get you too excited, but it’s design on the whole as well as its features are certainly noteworthy. As the name suggests, this is another design which boasts an expandable aspect to cater to those working days when you have more to carry.
Another cool feature of this bag is found on its adjustable shoulder strap. Forget the fact it’s adjustable and caters to any man – well don’t forget it entirely. Just remember that it has been designed in a special way to prevent the strap from sliding down your shoulder, making your journey to work much more enjoyable.
Specs
- Dimensions: 12.5 x 16 x 5.5in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: FXT Ballistic Nylon
14
You might know Oakley for protecting your eyes and keeping you looking awesome. Well, they’re still making you awesome but now they’re protecting your laptop instead. The Oakley Office Laptop Bag is a popular choice among men because it looks modern, stylish and it works like a charm.
Not only does it include a protective laptop sleeve that will cater to most men’s devices. It also has extra protection stuck on the outside of the shell to guard against heavy impacts that could potentially damage your laptop. Another noteworthy feature that is quite unique is the bag’s water bottle holder. Stay protected and hydrated with this exceptional laptop bag.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.1 x 11.8 x 5.9in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Other fibers
15
Timbuk2 makes it onto our feature list more than once and that’s because they really know how to make the best laptop bags for men. This San Francisco company have aced it again with this model that can be picked up in up to three colors.
It has everything you would expect including a durable exterior and multiple compartments to accompany the 15-inch laptop sleeve. However, it can also be effortlessly added to the handle of a suitcase to make gliding through the airport even easier. If you wish to know more, we recommend checking out this laptop in more detail by clicking the button below. Thank us later!
Specs
- Dimensions: 14.25 x 17.25 x 2.75in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: N/A
16
Ben Sherman is another household name that has made it onto our laptop bag guide. They provide value to the party with this bag which is made of durable and stylish faux leather. The exterior houses two compartments and a pen holder for when numbers need to be crunched or contracts need to be signed.
There is even a second compartment next to the padded laptop sleeve to keep your other daily essentials. All can be carried effortlessly with the comfortable bag handle or by choosing the adjustable strap to carry the bag over your shoulder. What is even more impressive about Ben Sherman’s creation is that they’re selling it with a staggering ten-year warranty.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16 x 11 x 4.5in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Faux leather
17
If these leather laptop bags are not doing it for you then how about a unique and innovative combination of oil-waxed canvas and crazy-horse leather instead? We call this an innovative laptop bag because it can easily change in the way it is used. You can use the handle to carry it just like you would carry a briefcase. Or, you can use the two straps to use it as a laptop-protecting backpack.
One of the other cool features is that it comes with a port to easily set up smartphone charging while on the move. You can get this innovative design in four different colors from a classy brown to a less-subtle khaki color.
Specs
- Dimensions: 15.3 x 11.4 x 2.8in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 14in
- Material: Genuine leather
18
Fossil won one of our main prizes and to shrug off the quality on this longer guide it must have been something special – and it is! Made by one of the most celebrated and trusted brands in the world, this laptop bag oozes sophistication.
The bag is made with premium brown leather that adds a touch of authentication and rustic charm. Inside you can discover plenty of room for your working gear and a sleeve specifically designed to keep your laptop and devices safe. Two buckles on the outside of the bag add to the security of it even more, giving it the perfect balance between gentlemanly aesthetics and practicality.
Specs
- Dimensions: 13.4 x 3.94 x 10.25in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 13in
- Material: Cowhide leather
19
The Carhartt laptop bag for men may not be as stylish as some of the others that came before, but it has a rugged and bulkier aesthetic that will be more than appealing to many guys. It’s made with a durable and water-repellent material that you can count on to protect your valuables.
Your valuables will be stored in the multiple utility pockets which offer plenty of room for you to keep smaller items and larger books and documents. One of the most appealing features of this design is the size of its laptop sleeve. It will accommodate even bigger devices up to 17 inches, making it a great fit for even more men.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.5 x 17.8 x 13in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 17in
- Material: Polyester
20
The two-toned colors of authentic leather accents and durable canvas provide an awesome aesthetic balance that is hard to find. However, if that’s what you’re looking for then take a look at the Vaschy laptop bag for men.
The leather is soft to the touch, as well as providing an additional layer of protection for your valuables. Your laptop will sit in the main compartment and is secured with two reliable buckles. If the aesthetics and the features have perked your interest, the inclusive one-year warranty may just make it worthwhile to check it out further. Do just that by clicking the button below.
Specs
- Dimensions: 13.8 x 5.1 x 11.8in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 13in
- Material: Cowhide leather and canvas
21
One of the cheapest laptop bags for men currently on the market is this awesome model from Kenox. If you’re a guy with a 14-inch laptop or smaller, you’re going to want to know about this laptop bag. It leads a double life as a briefcase and a shoulder bag thanks to a comfortable leather handle and an adjustable leather strap. The laptop closes with magnetic buttons and buckles to give you optimum security. The black leather combined with brown leather accents provides a head-turning aesthetic that will get you noticed from home to the office.
Specs
- Dimensions: 15.8 x 11 x 3.5in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 14in
- Material: Leather
22
A modern take on the conventional briefcase is this laptop bag from Targus. These guys have made a formidable bag that will keep your laptop safe and secure. Moreover, they have made the same quality in four different designs from the bag to the backpack to the rolling case and more. You can keep your laptop protected in a way that suits you.
The main compartment is weather resistant and padded so your laptop remains unscathed through the rush hour traffic. Yet, it’s accompanied by a second compartment to keep your documents and accessories close to hand. To learn more about this affordable laptop bag why not check out the seller or yourself?
Specs
- Dimensions: 15.5 x 13.5 x 5in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: N/A
23
The good news is that if you like one of the six color options of the BRINCH laptop bag you can also get them in different sizes to fit different sized laptops. Whether it’s the 14-inch, 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch model, you can rely on this bag to keep your valuables safe. This is because it not only includes a padded laptop sleeve, it’s also enhanced with a shock-absorption bump that surrounds your device.
Despite these extra safety features, this laptop bag for men is one of the sleekest and lightest on the market. It even has extra storage options to keep your smaller and larger daily necessities close to hand. Oh, and did we forget to say that this is one of the cheapest options?
Specs
- Dimensions: 17.7 x 13.8 x 5.9in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 17in
- Material: Nylon
24
Is it a shoulder bag? Is it a laptop bag? Or is it your next business accessory? The Nomatic Travel Laptop Bag has been designed to ensure your laptop or tablet does not get damaged. It is made with a combination of waterproof materials so your laptop stays dry when the heavens open.
Yet, it’s not just device protection that made our Men’s Gear researchers take note of this laptop bag for men. It also boasts a range of must-have and innovative features. On this bag you will find reflective aspects for night-time visibility, a notebook pocket, a retractable key leash, and the shoulder strap is removable if you wish to use it as a briefcase alone. Great work Nomatic!
Specs
- Dimensions: 17.6 x 14.1 x 4.1in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 17in
- Material: N/A
25
A timeless brown leather has become part of the modern business man’s attire. This popular and fashionable look can be achieved with the Hardgraft Laptop Bag for men. It’s one of the slimmest bags we’re featuring here and a perfect match for any iPad or MacBook, leaving you with ample space for chargers and other daily items.
The interior of the bag is made with fine cotton that is soft to the touch and you won’t find any zips that could potentially scratch your device. Instead, the bag’s compartments are made secure with magnetic buttons that you can rely on. See this laptop bag from even more angles by clicking on the button below.
Specs
- Dimensions: 14.3 x 10 x 1.4in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Italian leather
26
Over the halfway mark of our buyer guide looking at the best laptop bag for men and we wanted you to know about the work of Incase. These guys and gals are storage specialist and know how to make a laptop bag like no other.
The robust nylon shell is the first protective layer and is made to last a lifetime. Inside the bag you can find a number of different compartments, one of which is your laptop sleeve. To make sure your laptop is protected and not likely to be on the receiving end of significant damage, the manufacturer has lined this sleeve with a faux fur. The soft fur is the second layer of defense and ensures your valuable possessions are well and truly protected.
Specs
- Dimensions: N/A
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: 840D Nylon
27
This Kensington Laptop Bag may be a convenient option with lots to offer, but it also wouldn’t be out of place in high-end establishments or in its namesake London borough. The olive tone of the bag is enough to catch the eye while not brass enough to cause a stir and divide opinion. Everyone will appreciate this laptop bag due to its minimalist and sleek aesthetics.
Just what’s it got going on inside then? Good question. When you unzip this bag you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a laptop sleeve that will keep your device exceptionally protected. This is done with thanks to shock-absorbing technology which reduces the impact to your laptop f dropped or knocked by inconsiderate commuters. Another noteworthy feature is that the bag has two handles so you can carry it in two different ways!
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.4 x 2.7 x 3in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.4in
- Material: Nylon
28
We already mentioned the quality on offer with most Herschel bags and discussed how their laptop bags are just as good. Here is another option for men looking for a quality laptop bag made by a reputable brand.
Herschel is making this bag in two very different but equally-impressive designs. For the under-the-radar type, you can grab this bag in a simple black color with fine crosshatch details. Other men may prefer the brushstroke camouflage color that looks just as awesome. Either model you choose will be made with their trademark lining, include internal zipper pockets along with a laptop sleeve – and it will make use of some waterproof materials in all the right areas. See this model in more detail by clicking or link below.
Specs
- Dimensions: 7.5 x 15 x 12in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 14in
- Material: Fabric and polyester
29
Pelican may not have designed the sleek and stylish laptop bags we’re getting familiar with on this guide, but they have designed one of the toughest and most reliable laptop bags on our list. This tan case boasts a hard exterior that will be more than a match for commuters’ elbows or accidental drops.
This case is fitted with a valve that ensures no water can enter the case, meaning your laptop stays dry even in a downpour. This laptop case will even be more suitable for businessmen who are carrying important contracts or doctors carrying confidential information. We say this because the case is equipped with two locks that come with keys. Such features mean this isn’t just a case to guard your laptop, but a case to guard all your items and valuables.
Specs
- Dimensions: 17.75 x 11.37 x 4.12in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 17.3in
- Material: N/A
30
They’re called Case Logic and their laptop bag design is beyond logical, offering a number of convenient must-have features. Inside the bag you will find separate compartments to keep your laptop away from other possessions that may scratch or damage it. The laptop sleeve is impeccably padded to give it even more protection than the resilient nylon shell does alone.
However, the protective laptop sleeve isn’t the only aspect of this bag that adds convenience and appeal. It also houses a cord depot, so you can charge your smartphone or other devices inside the case. It even comes with two carrying options; a handle or a strap that goes over your shoulder. You can even attach these straps and handles to rolling suitcases to make those business trips that little bit more seamless.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.1 x 2.4 x 11.8in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.2in
- Material: Nylon
31
Next up is another bag by Oakley; this stylish laptop bag comes in three different colors giving you choice to match your favorite suit. It’s also one of the cheapest on our buyer guide, so consider this laptop bag for men if you want to stick to your budget but still keep your laptop safe.
Designed for more compact devices and laptops, it maxes out at a 14-inch sized laptop. However, it makes up for its size by including a second front compartment with plenty of space for your charger and everyday accessories. It comes with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap, so it will suit any man’s body size and appropriately accessorizes for meetings or the everyday commute. If you would like to know more about this men’s laptop bag… you know what to do by now!
Specs
- Dimensions: 14 x 10.4 x 2.2in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 13in
- Material: Fabric
32
If you’re trying to dig out outstanding value for money, then you might want to consider the Jack Spade Laptop Bag. This model is made from a blend of cotton and polyester to combine durability with a soft feel that will also keep your laptop protected in secondary ways.
The primary way that this bag will keep your laptop free from damage is that it houses a specific laptop compartment wrapped in padding to prevent those accidents from significant damage. You’ll also notice that this laptop bag is a shade of dark green. Did you know that green is supposed to make you look more intelligent? This laptop bag may just help you win the trust of your business partners and get deals over the line.
It even has two carrying options. For the men who like the look and feel of carrying a briefcase, you get that here – but men who like a shoulder bag also get to make use of adjustable shoulder straps. Learn more by hitting the button below and visiting a trusted seller!
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.1 x 13.9 x 6.7in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.4in
- Material: Cotton and polyester
33
Masculine elegance and gentlemanly sophistication spring to mind when glancing at the KNOMO London Laptop Bag. The black nylon body of the bag contrasts impeccably against the gold-colored zipper stretching across the front of the design. When you do pull on the smooth zipper it will reveal a soft and luxurious large compartment with a red lining interior.
However, this isn’t where your laptop is going to stay safe and secure. The laptop bag boasts another compartment which has been specifically designed to keep your tablets and larger devices protected. Incorporated into the back of the bag is a tailored backing that makes way for the handles of suitcases, letting it attach easily and make traveling on business trips even more effortless.
Specs
- Dimensions: 3.5 x 16 x 11.3in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Nylon
34
The business boys and students will be happy with the quality on offer with this Kenneth Cole laptop bag. Available in three classic office colors – black, brown or tan – this bag will fit right into your professional life and make daily activities much easier.
Its best feature is the number of storage options you get when you own this bag. Not only does it offer owners the chance to keep their laptop safe in a padded sleeve specifically designed for devices. It also offers you multiple compartments in a range of sizes. Therefore, it keeps your everyday essentials close by and keeping your documents or study books stored safely as well.
Specs
- Dimensions: 5 x 16.5 x 12in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.6in
- Material: Columbian cowhide leather
35
You’d be a fool to not consider the quality on offer by Thule. It may be a subtler look but the convenience and features certainly made it stand out from the crowd in the eyes of the Men’s Gear team. This model is made with nylon of the highest quality to make sure this laptop bag is an investment rather than one of a line of purchases.
The laptop sleeve doesn’t just safely store your laptop, but it can also store a smaller tablet device at the same time. That’s not all either; the bag has a smartphone pocket which has been lined with soft fabric to protect that as well. Other awesome features include an internal cord depot to charge your devices and an external pocket that will keep the everyday essentials organized and safe.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.5 x 3.9 x 11.8in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.6in
- Material: 800D Nylon
36
We know that Dell makes great devices, but did you know that they also make exceptional accessories to pair with them. The good news is that you don’t have to own a Dell laptop to make the most of the safety sleeve in this model, and everyone can enjoy the features on offer.
There are four different designs to this laptop bag ranging from a backpack to a gaming suitcase. We’re taking a look at the briefcase model that can also be purchased in different sizes to match the size of your laptop. The bag’s flagship space is found in the laptop sleeve. You’ll never have to worry about accidental damage due to a plush-lined sleeve wrapped in durable nylon. Alongside this area is a second compartment which enables you to stay organized and keep all your frequented possessions close to hand.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.8 x 3.2 x 12.8in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15in
- Material: Ballistic nylon
37
Yes – it’s another Timbuk2 model and another laptop bag that oozes supreme quality. This bag in six different esthetic design, all of them combine three colors to make it a unique and eye-catching product. The shell of the laptop bag is made from the highest quality of nylon to resist water and withstand daily wear.
The internal aspects of the bag let you keep your laptops and devices safe and secure. This security is maximized by an overhanging flap that is fastened with buckles and straps. Speaking of straps, an adjustable shoulder strap helps you wear the bag in the way you wish and to the perfect fitting. Consider this bag if you want a different aesthetic and convenience but the same level of quality.
Specs
- Dimensions: 11.75 x 18 x 6.25in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 17in
- Material: Polyester
38
A contender for the laptop bag which was the best value for money was this model by Arvok. Keeping you ahead of the fashion game with its timeless look and sleek aesthetics, any man will be proud to own this bag.
It comes in three size options to match the type of device you need protecting in its padded sleeve. The external aspect of the laptop bag adds even more protection to it. This is because its shell is made with a PU leather that is both waterproof and highly resistant to the wear and tear of daily life. For a laptop bag that lasts, consider choosing this sophisticated Arvok creation.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.1 x 1.2 x 12.4in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.6in
- Material: PU leather
39
Another affordable laptop bag for men and the second outstanding product we’ve featured from Samsonite is here. Although it only accommodates devices up to 13.3 inches in length, it does the job well!
The body of the bag is made from prime quality polyester that will not falter easily. The front of the bag includes a compartment to keep those items you need frequently at an arm’s length while the interior is where you find the main act of the product. We’re referring to the laptop sleeve which is not only padded for protection but surrounded by a shock-absorption design for another layer of defense against costly accidents. Another noteworthy design feature is a padded vinyl handle to make carrying this laptop bag even more comfortable.
Specs
- Dimensions: 13.75 x 10.5 x 2in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 13.3in
- Material: 1680D ballistic polyester
40
If color options and size options are what you want – and add to the fact this laptop bag looks awesome – you have now found the best laptop bag for you. This bag hasn’t just got options; it has next-level protection like no other. Yes, you can enjoy padded laptop sleeve, but you also get the peace of mind that your laptop is wrapped in a technology that isn’t so dissimilar to a vehicle airbag. Yes, you heard that right. This USA patent-protected design optimizes protection by offering sophisticated impact resistance, as well as sophisticated eye appeal. Check it out further by clicking below!
Specs
- Dimensions: 14 x 11.5 x 2.1in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 13.5in
- Material: N/A
41
Outdoor adventuring guys may already own a Timberland product, but that product is more likely to be a pair of quality shoes. Well, they’re not bad at protecting your laptop as well as your toes – and this bag proves it.
The outside of this laptop bag is made of durable polyester to guard against daily wear and tear. However, this external material is also enhanced with a DWR finish. What this means is the polyester becomes more resilient to water and you don’t have to worry if you get caught out by a heavy storm. Inside the bag you will also find a laptop sleeve with polyester lining, but this polyester is 100% recycled, making it great for the planet as well as your devices.
Specs
- Dimensions: 12 x 15 x 4in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 13.5in
- Material: Polyester
The Best Rolling Laptop Bags
We promised you rolling laptop bags as well – and have we ever let you down?
1
This rolling laptop bag looks just like a stylish briefcase you expect to be around the boardroom table of a big meeting. However, it is packing a secret telescoping handle that transforms it into a rolling suitcase-type design. You can see by the much larger dimensions that this laptop bag has a lot more room to offer. You can easily pack your business things, organize your personal possessions for overnight trips and keep your laptop secure in its specific sleeve. If Einstein had an equation for style plus convenience, we think he may have come up with the Wenger Rolling Laptop Bag.
Specs
- Dimensions: 16.5 x 11 x 14in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 15.4in
- Material: N/A
2
Alpine Swiss won’t be a foreign name to many of the stylish guys reading our guide – and for good reason! This brand has been sitting at the summit of stylish items that are exceptionally convenient. The PU leather exterior wraps around a sturdy frame, both of which guard all your valuable possessions including your laptop and other devices.
It’s not just laptop protection on offer here though. The durable construction on wheels also houses multiple compartments that will help even the most disorganized of guys stay immaculately prepared. The case has even been approved as hand luggage and comes with an assuring one-year warranty!
Specs
- Dimensions: 19 x 14 x 9in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 17in
- Material: PU leather
3
The penultimate rolling laptop bag and the penultimate item on our guide as a whole is the Targus model. It was an easy decision to include this laptop bag on our list because it’s the tank of rolling bags. The durable nylon shell wraps around a strong frame, providing unparalleled protection to all of your belongings. It also includes a telescoping handle much like the best suitcases, so you can transform the bag from a suitcase to a briefcase in seconds. Protect your laptop in quality with this multifunctional design created by the top guys at Targus.
Specs
- Dimensions: 10 x 18 x 15in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 17in
- Material: Nylon
4
Espresso or black may sound like your options in a downtown sun-drenched café, but it’s actually your options when choosing to buy this outstanding SOLO laptop bag with wheels. Excellence shines through on this model with a large laptop sleeve that will cater to many, if not all, guys.
Along with this oversized laptop sleeve, you get the luxury of file divider compartment to store your business documents and an external pocket with zipper fastening for everyday items. The telescoping handle on this design is hidden for security and the handles are also padded for comfort. To round off an amazing laptop bag for men, it comes with a whopping five-year warranty!
Specs
- Dimensions: 17.8 x 6.2 x 14in
- Maximum Laptop Size: 17.3in
- Material: Leather
Which One Will You Bag?
That was one of the most packed buyer guides we’ve ever featured – pun genuinely unintended. We hope you managed to stick around until the end of our list to see all your options, but we wouldn’t blame you if you got sidetracked by some of our earlier laptop bags.
If you did manage to make it through all our features, you would have encountered some of the most celebrated and well-known brands on the planet. From Fossil to Timberland, Herschel and many more, you can be assured of quality when you buy from the manufacturers above. To check out the products in more details we have provided you with useful links. Use these to discover more or to compare your favorite laptop bags.
Thanks for joining another one of our discussions looking at top gear that men want to own. If you came looking for a way to protect your laptop bag but found these usual designs not for you, consider some of the best backpacks as well because many of them come equipped with a protective laptop sleeve too. Whether you bag one of the models above or a laptop-protecting backpack, you can be sure of a well-maintained laptop to continue visiting us at Men’s Gear. Cheers to that!