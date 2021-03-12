Best 45 Laptop Bags For Men

You’ve just bought a fancy new laptop, or maybe your trusty old one has so many valuable documents and photos on it that the thought of it breaking is gut-wrenching. If this sounds like you then you may want to consider a laptop bag.

These bags are specifically designed to carry laptops safely and securely. The best laptop bags for men are watertight and include a padded sleeve for your devices and laptops. So, when inconsiderate commuters do squash you against the subway door, or if you encounter a bumpy patch during your flight, you can rest assured that your laptop will survive unscathed. Many of the best laptop bags will even have impact-resistance technology or be designed in certain ways to protect your laptop if the bag is accidentally dropped.

We at Men’s Gear understand the value of your laptop and its contents. Deadlines have to be met and no dogs are eating laptops to get you out of them. This is why we decided to take a look at the best laptop bags that are currently weaving in and out of pedestrian traffic in the concrete jungles. We looked at the best brands to find the safest, coolest and most stylish designs at different prices. We’ve got a laptop bag for every guy right here. In fact, we have a whopping 45 of them.

Due to there being so many great options, we’ve got straight to the point when looking at them and provided links to trusted sellers. This means you can easily discover more about your favorites and hopefully find one that is just right. We even have a section towards the end dedicated to rolling laptop bags. So, should we get the ball rolling as well?

Top Picks