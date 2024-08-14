Tesla is known the world over for its electric vehicles and rightfully so. Despite a string of controversies surrounding production delays and self-driving technology mishaps, the company remains at the top. Interestingly enough, the brand occasionally offers products that seem out of the left field. One of the more recent releases is the CaraokeMic.

Music and motoring are the perfect match as everybody loves to sing along with their tunes. Drivers and their passengers cannot resist the temptation to belt out the lyrics during a drive as soon as the beat drops.

With this new SKU, you have an official accessory to turn your EV into a mobile karaoke lounge. The CaraokeMic ships with everything you need out of the box. There are two wireless microphones, a receiver unit, a data cable, a charging cable, and a storage bag.

Tesla points out that the product is only compatible with its vehicles with Intel Atom or AMD Ryzen processors. Furthermore, owners need to update to firmware version 2024.26. If all of the requirements are good to go, hook it up and get ready for a blast.

The CaraokeMic will work with media apps on the front and rear infotainment screens. A full charge of the cordless microphones should last more than 10 hours per charge. This means it’s enough for a lengthy trip and back!

Tesla is only offering the CaraokeMic in the United States mainland as of this writing. Unfortunately, it only comes in black with subtle branding on the housing. To ensure optimal audio quality, the microphones use an anti-howling system to filter unwanted noise during your sessions.

Images courtesy of Tesla