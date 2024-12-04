With the price of gaming systems and their games right now, frugal gamers try to save every dollar for extra add-ons. We all know audio is equally important as visuals, which is why most players use headsets. Wireless models are great if you prefer to sit some distance away from the TV. However, many prefer a wired connection instead. Razer’s Kaira X For Xbox is an awesome option for Xbox Series X/S.

Despite a few controversial stumbles this 2024, Sony still retains its lead over Microsoft’s gaming division. Nevertheless, the latter’s robust Game Pass subscription service is a good enough reason for people to stay with Xbox and PC. With new games added regularly and day-one release of first-party titles, there are plenty to keep you entertained.

The Kaira X For Xbox is an entry-level gaming headset that is also compatible with other platforms. According to Razer, its 3.5 mm jack is natively compatible with the Xbox Series X/S wireless controllers, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Although not specified, it’s likely functional on the DualSense controller as well.

Mostly crafted out of plastic, the headband incorporates some cushioning. Elsewhere, the earcups are lined with flow-knit memory foam for comfort. The breathable material keeps your ears cool and sweat-free even during extended gaming sessions. Each side houses Razer’s 50 mm TriForce drivers to deliver superior sound across all frequency ranges.

Meanwhile, communication never becomes an issue among your buddies courtesy of the in-house HyperClear cardioid mic. The bendable boom lets you adjust the position. Sadly, there is no way to remove or stow it away when not in use. Lastly. the Kaira X For Xbox features on-headset controls for volume and mute on the left earcup.

Images courtesy of Razer