When we think of a gaming rig, what comes to mind is a huge enclosure that often makes up more than 50% of our desk space. There are small-form cases available as well, yet these still need to at least fit a Mini-ITX motherboard. GEEKOM believes it can offer something even smaller yet fit a desktop graphics card. This is the MEGAMINI G1.

Even before its official debut at the 2024 IFA last month, leaks were already hyping up PC gamers. Instead of a solo venture, GEEKOM is collaborating with TECNO for the “world’s smallest liquid-cooled gaming mini PC.” Given the spec sheet, the MEGAMINI G1 can also double as a workstation for creative professionals.

“Despite its compact size, this mini PC packs a powerful punch. At just 5.74 liters—roughly the size of a shoe box—its sleek all-metal case, transparent chassis, and vibrant RGB lighting make it look like a device from a sci-fi movie,” reads the official product description.

To give you an idea of the MEGAMINI G1’s physical footprint, it measures roughly 255 mm x 150 mm x 150 mm (HxWxD). Even though it only weighs around 8.16 lbs., buyers can kit it out with the best components. There’s also no shortage of physical ports to hook up accessories and more.

GEEKOM says the MEGAMINI G1 flagship configuration includes a 13th Intel Core i9-13900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 32 GB DDR5, 2 TB SSD, and a liquid cooling system. As of our writing, the Kickstarter page already shows $690,182 with 427 backers and 10 days to go. It’s safe to say the project is currently way beyond its goal.

Images courtesy of TECNO/GEEKOM