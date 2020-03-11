If you’re looking for one convenient carry that promises your gear protection from icy, rainy or wet-weather conditions, then trust Rains Weekend Bag to do the job. It keeps water and moisture out thanks to its water-repellent construction.

The use of water-resistant zippers and a combination of polyurethane and polyester fabric makes this bag both water-proof and tear-resistant. These materials also allow flexibility so it can accommodate all your essentials for a weekend getaway. They also help retain the bag’s structure even after many uses. Likewise, it uses weather-resistant hardware, specifically stainless steel and durable rubber trimmings, to enhance protection from wet-weather conditions.

Outside of its construction, the Rains Weekend Bag provides one main compartment to store your essentials. What it may lack in internal organizational pockets, it makes up for its storage capacity. It has a volume of 46 liters so you have the freedom to pack whatever you want inside without having to worry about the lack of space. The adjustable lock slider buckles on the sides help secure the contents and allow the bag to expand.

This classic travel bag also ensures comfort when on the go. It is compact enough at 34 cm height x 60 cm length x 23 cm width and lightweight at just 1.25 pounds. You can carry this bag just like any duffel bag through its webbed handles. You can opt for a shoulder carry using a detachable shoulder strap.

The Rains Weekend Bag comes in five colors to suit your personal taste. It is available in black, blue, green, charcoal, and beige.

