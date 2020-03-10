The Watershed Colorado Duffel bag is the perfect dry bag for storing all your gear when you’re out on an outdoor adventure. It not only keeps your essentials dry but keeps them safe from rough exposures. It also keeps water out when you’re carrying wet gear.

This bag is built for the avid water goer but works nonetheless for extended trips. It has a 75.5L storing capacity and uses a wide mouth on its rolltop design, at 28 inches, for easy access. It is relatively easy to haul around at just 14″ tall, 32.5″ wide and 13.5″ deep. As an added portability, it comes with rugged carrying handles and multiple compression straps. It also has six Duraflex D-Rings that provide strong lash points so you can attach the bag.

What makes the Colorado Duffel bag the perfect dry bag is its durable construction. Not only is it 100 percent waterproof it can also survive even the most formidable adventures. Easy-to-use ZipDry seal ensures water or moisture never seeps inside or out. This seal strongly resembles a Ziplock bag. A simple tug at the side pull tabs in opposite directions breaks the seal.

Meanwhile, the use of 420 denier Cordura nylon ripstop with a heavy matte polyurethane finish render this bag abrasion-resistant and extremely tough to withstand wear and tear. Even the Duraflex side-release buckles and the D-rings have extreme-duty nylon webbing for strength. Likewise, a 200 denier nylon outer shell, closed-cell foam cushioning and polyester interior fleece lining make the Watershed Colorado Duffel bag for carrying fragile equipment.

Images courtesy of Watershed