The ZZZN Sleep Apparel System is not your regular puffer jacket that keeps you warm and cozy in the cold. It’s a wearable tech integrated with several features to aid with better sleep even when seated anywhere and anytime. It monitors the user’s sleep state, plays music, has light sensors, a neck pillow, and more.

This sleepwear has a SOXAI ring that monitors biometric data including sleep state, stress level, and heart rate. It connects to the user’s phone via a companion app for monitoring. Then there are the headphones integrated into the headpiece that play music with frequency bands to aid with sleep.

Moreover, the ZZZN Sleep Apparel System mimics sunrise and sunset through light sensors integrated on top of the headpiece with the wires discreetly hidden in the left exterior pocket. The light turns red, close to the color of sunset, to help the user fall asleep. It then slowly transitions from red to blue upon waking up, as if to mimic sunrise.

But other than its sleep-inducing tech, this puffer jacket, which modernizes the Japanese winter or nightwear Yagi, is also comfortable to wear. Its photoelectric fiber padding makes it lighter than it looks and helps keep the internal temperature cozy and warm.

The hood and the headpiece (worn like a helmet) on the ZZZN Sleep Apparel System are also adjustable. The hood is also removable and surrounded by an air pack collar so it easily becomes a neck pillow. There are also drawstrings on the hem and sleeves for adjustments. But its design may not be for the fashion-conscious as it looks ridiculously big and bulky. But it’s worth a try for the sleep-deprived who yearns a snooze anywhere.

Images courtesy of Yusuke Maekawa