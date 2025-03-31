Modern sneakers are no longer the do-it-all platform of the past. Instead, companies are now addressing the specific needs of the user based on the sport they regularly engage in. Running shoes are in such high demand these days, especially those designed for endurance. In a segment brimming with flagship options from global brands, Tracksmith enters the fray with the Eliot Racer.

With our constant exposure to big-budget advertising campaigns, we can miss out on exceptional releases. Despite the modest marketing push by the New England-based running apparel firm, many are already hyped up for the latest drop. As the official slogan says: “It’s about time.” You’re looking at a deceptively simple yet high-performance silhouette.

Tracksmith says the Eliot Racer is “engineered to empower runners from the first mile to the finish line.” Long-distance running primarily relies on the physical fitness of the athlete. Still, going at it barefoot is not exactly a great idea as well. As such, specialty footwear that empowers you with every advantage within regulations can make a huge difference.

As for the construction, its upper uses a woven mesh textile and what looks like molded TPU as mudguards. Microsuede lines the collar and tongue. Meanwhile, branding is minimal, with the hare logo adorning the heel at the lateral sides and the Tracksmith script and bunny badge on the tongue tag.

Up next is the Pebax midsole frame, an ATPU drop-in midsole, a full-length carbon plate, and rubber outsole. “Every second is an irreplaceable opportunity, a runner’s most valuable asset. And so, we engineered the Eliot Racer to help you chase down more of it,” reads the product page.

Images courtesy of Tracksmith