It may seem that the only options for luxury timepieces are those from prominent Swiss brands. However, we want to bring your attention to an awesome American lifestyle brand based in Detroit, Michigan. Most already have a clue, but for the rest who do not, Shinola should be on your radar. As proponents of tonal and stealthy motifs, we recommend the Ceramic Monster Automatic.

Most of the references under its numerous collections typically flaunt a classy retro design. Nonetheless, some might be after a sleeker and more contemporary look from their fashion accessories. SKU: 20274078-sdt-014803271 is a bold blackout timekeeping instrument that’s easy to pair with any outfit.

With the city’s automotive heritage, Shinola embodies a dashing sporty aesthetic. It’s crafting the 43 mm x 14.55 mm round case out of black PVD-coated 316L stainless steel. Moreover, it then receives a matte black ceramic plating for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance.

The exotic material also appears on the Ceramic Monster Automatic’s bezel insert. As the name hints, its formidable housing boasts a 30-ATM water-resistance rating to protect the SW200-1 self-winding caliber. The 26-jewel movement has a 38-hour power reserve and a black PVD-coated rotor with the Shinola emblem.

You view these via the exhibition case back’s sapphire window adorned with red accents, script, and signature. A sapphire crystal covers the matte black dial framed by a minute track on the flange. Additional contrast comes from the decorative wave patters, applied hour markers, hands, and Shinola branding.

Likewise, a date aperture is located beside the 4 o’clock index. Low-light legibility is possible courtesy of the lume coating of all relevant components. Shinola completes the Ceramic Monster Automatic’s ensemble with a black rubber strap and pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Shinola