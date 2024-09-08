Artisan Cutlery’s Small Kinetic Tool is a durable and fully-functional everyday carry that serves many uses. It’s a versatile pocket knife that packs other utility tools in a compact and sleek design.

At a glance it looks just like a butterfly knife, but it’s actually a hybrid of three different genres. It’s a butterfly knife, a multi-tool, and an automatic knife in one. When you flip it open it reveals several useful features. Its 440C stainless steel blade in a stonewashed finish comes with a bottle opener, two hex wrenches, and a screwdriver on the tip.

Moreover, on the spine of the blade is a three-inch ruler and you can even hold the whole knife securely and use it as a pry tool. But the beauty of Artisan Cutlery’s Small Kinetic Tool is the integration of an automatic knife. If you want swift and quick action, then simply press on the release button at the front to release the blade.

On the other hand, this is not an OTF knife so you’d have to manually close the blade. However, if you opened the knife for use a Balisong first, then it means that the spring is still loaded. It’s during this instance that you can automatically close the blade with a press of the button.

Artisan Cutlery’s Small Kinetic Tool is a good size for everyday small indoor and outdoor tasks. It operates smoothly and is compact enough at 7.99″ long (blade at 3.27″ long and 0.12″ thick). When closed, it slides in easily in the pocket at just 4.72″. This multi-tool is available in various handle designs including skeletonized in both stainless steel and titanium, and in G10 handles both in a flat and contoured variation. There’s also a carbon fiber scale and you can even personalized it with an engraved name or message.

Images courtesy of Artisan Cutlery