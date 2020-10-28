The Porsche Design team is responsible for some of the most striking products that bear the German marque’s signature style. As such, third-party companies that hope to collaborate with the brand face a unique challenge. It involves how to instill the essence of the automotive group in a way that is cohesive. It might be daunting for most, but one manages to rise up and craft a premium collection that would undoubtedly please even the emblem’s most discerning fans. Here is the Acer Book RS.

One look at the Acer Book RS and it evident that the motorsport theme is skillfully imbued in its aesthetics. You have a slim 14-inch laptop with metal unibody construction and carbon fiber elements. Sources point out that the chassis is a diamond-cut CNC-machined affair that measures 0.63-inches when closed.

True to the carmaker’s racing legacy, the whole thing weighs in at just 2.76 pounds, which is impressive. As for its hardware specifications, it is using components similar to the 2020 Acer Swift 5. To ensure that owners don’t have to settle for third-party accessories, Porsche Design gladly gives them several options.

First off is the Acer Mouse RS which boasts a matching design with the Acer Book RS. It features a lightweight body with a metal scroll wheel and a carbon fiber left button in aluminum frame. Meanwhile, it uses Bluetooth connectivity or the supplied dongle for wireless freedom.

Finally, to ensure that your shiny new notebook is well protected at all times, Porsche Design gives us the Acer Travelpack RS. Fashioned from high-quality ECCO PALERMO XA Leather the three-piece bundle includes a sleeve, pouch, mousepad. Overall, the Acer Book RS and its optional add-ons are a must-have for a complete experience.

Images courtesy of Porsche Design