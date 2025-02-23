Autumn and winter typically bring a lull for everything marine-related due to the seasonal temperature drop. Thus, there are barely any major announcements or launches around this timeframe. However, as spring draws closer, that’s when there’s a noticeable uptick. The Vedanta is one of many to make a splash for interested clients to consider.

Yachts may be the epitome of seafaring luxury, but not everybody aspires to own one. Instead, some folks prefer something with a slightly more convenient physical footprint to suit their needs. Moreover, its size equates to better maneuverability and higher speeds. This positions the Vedanta as a high-performance leisure watercraft.

Although notably rare these days, people still generally call these vessels speedboats. Capable of cruising anywhere between 32 knots to 42 knots, this bad boy is rightfully one by definition. It is outfitted with twin 425-horsepower Yamaha outboard engines and benefits from a Zipwake Dynamic Stability System. It has a range of about 255 nautical miles.

Overall length is listed at approximately 41 feet. The Vedanta boasts a spacious deck with an aft bench, seven shock-mitigating passenger seats, and a captain seat in front of the helm. The enclosed cockpit area can also be outfitted with air conditioning for additional comfort. Meanwhile, sun pads are accessible toward the bow for those who want to work on their tan.

Rod holders near the stern are available for angling along with a shower and removable ladder. In addition to its radar system, the Vedanta likewise features navigation lights, a forward-facing light bar, and an aft floodlight. A day head is also accessible just in case nature calls. Teak deck flooring and timber decorative elements contrast the white/olive paint job.

Images courtesy of Vedanta