Firefly’s MagCoin Flashlight is incredibly bright for a size that’s smaller than a coin. It goes anywhere with you no matter the adventure thanks to its portable and magnetic shell.

Ditch the bulky torches that give up when you need them the most. This here may be small and lightweight at just 1.2″ long and 33.8g ( 1.192oz), respectively. It also hardly looks like a flashlight but built for outdoor adventures with its hardy construction.

The MagCoin Flashlight is crafted from GR5 titanium for unparalleled strength and durability. It is corossion and rust resistant and has high heat resistance. It can survive when crushed, dropped, or submerged in water up to one meter for 30 minutes (IPX7 waterproof).

A one-button control gives access to the five lighting modes: Low to Ultra High (300 lumens) and Strobe for emergency situations. For such a tiny flashlight, it boasts a beam distance of 45 meters, effectively illuminating every detail even in complete darkness.

What makes the MagCoin Flashlight stand out is its versatile functionality. It offers hands-free use with its ultra-strong magnetic base so it sticks to any metal surface be it on the hood of a car or the bike.

Moreover, it comes with a lanyard hole and a detachable magnetic back clip that you can attach to non-metallic surface like the brim of a hat, backpack straps, belts, and even to your pet’s collar.

Its 360-degree rotating design lets you effortlessly adjust the angle of the light for optimal illumination. It’s Type-C rechargeable with a five-hour runtime. Firefly’s MagCoin Flashlight seamlessly combines extreme portability and serious lighting power.

Images courtesy of Firefly