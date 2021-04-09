Now, we are seeing luxury watchmakers exploring more eco-friendly means of producing their timepieces. Panerai is taking a careful step forward with the Submersible ELAB-ID. With environmental awareness on the rise, many industries are making changes in the hopes of saving our planet.

Automotive groups are pushing for the full electrification of their lineup in the coming years. Leading sports apparel brands are likewise shifting to recyclable materials. The first thing that grabbed us was its combination of silver, grey, and powder blue.

A while back, we introduced the Mike Horn Edition of the Submersible, which also used recycled components. This time around, the watchmaker claims the ELAB-ID is 98.6% by weight crafted out of it. For the 44 mm case, case back, bezel, buckle, and dial Panerai is using EcoTitanium. We’re guessing the same goes for the crown and crown guard.

Meanwhile, the stylish gray strap with blue stitching uses recycled Grigio Roccia fabric. To our surprise, even the sapphire crystal and Super-LumiNova lume are recycled. Panerai was absolutely not kidding when they were talking about sustainability on the Submersible ELAB-ID .

You’re looking at engraved markers with a micro-sandblasted background surface on the bezel, while the knurling is mirror polished. The rest of the surfaces sports a brushed satin finish. This gives the watch a refined profile that’s also sporty thanks to the fabric band.

The sandwich dial uses a mix of round and baton hour markers with skeleton hands. A small seconds sub-dial is visible at 9 o’clock. Finally, we have P.900e automatic mechanical calibre with a 3-day power reserve within. Panerai plans to sell only 30 units of the Submersible ELAB-ID in 2022.

Images courtesy Panerai