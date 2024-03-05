Harley-Davidson celebrates its over 120-year-long history of various racing programs with this limited-edition stylish wear aptly named “At The Crank Bomber Jacket.” This race-themed garment sports a classic bomber jacket silhouette but comes adorned with canvas patches with direct embroidery that pay tribute to its XR-750 model as well as its 1970s racing era.

The XR750, a flat track racing bike widely known as the winningest motorcycle in history, racked up an impressive 29 out of 37 AMA Grand National Championships between ’72 and ’08. To celebrate the XR’s illustrious success, this jacket has an XR 750 patch on the chest area along with a 70’s era “Flat Track Racing Dept.” patch on the right sleeve and another printed on the back.

“At The Crank Bomber Jacket” also features Harley-Davidson’s retro logo on the back, a classic Bar & Shield logo patch on the front, and an H-D Race Department logo patch. It also has a replica patch based on the #1 front number board that the XR750 used throughout much of its golden era of competition.

Meanwhile, technical features include a shell made with 100% midweight nylon and 100% nylon twill lining, poly-filled for added warmth. Designed for fit and mobility, it has an action back, a zip front closure, and a zippered sleeve pocket for optional storage

Harley-Davidon’s “At The Crank Bomber Jacket” also offer welt hand-warmer pockets with hidden snap closures and has a rib-knit collar, cuffs, and hem for additional warmth. Go out and make a statement with its stylish silhouette adorned with a unique allover printed lining. It comes in Black and Lapis Blue colorways.

Images courtesy of Harley-Davidson