This eighth-floor Canal Street apartment, previously owned by award-winning actress Kirsten Dunst, offers breathtaking views of the Hudson River from where it sits perched atop Hudson Square, at the nexus of SoHo and Tribeca. Located at New York’s 477 Washington Street, 8W Hudson Square, this industrial-chic Jewel Box Loft is accessible via a private lift that opens to a grand living area that boasts both southern and western views and sunlight through oversized arched windows.

Dunst bought the penthouse in 2007 for $3 million and sold it for $4.4 million in 2018. It briefly served as a $12,500-per-month rental. The two-bedroom, two-bath apartment features soaring 11-foot ceilings and underwent extensive renovations, according to the listing, which is held by Laura Weinkam of Corcoran.

Among the latest features of this 477 Washington Street penthouse include tons of exposed brick, wide-plank hardwood flooring, oversized double-insulated arched windows, and a 3-zone central heating and cooling system. It also has an in-unit full-size washer and vented dryer and state of the art security system.

Dunst’s former home also offers a windowed chef’s kitchen equipped with a full suite of high-end appliances, marble countertops, and custom cabinetry. The primary bedroom boasts picturesque rooftop views to the north, a Narnia-style wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom comes with custom mosaic tiled floors and has a free-standing vintage clawfoot soaking tub, towel warmer, and a separate shower stall.

Moreover, the 477 Washington Street penthouse has a south-facing library/den equipped with an ingenious custom murphy-bed to sleep guests. This area even has an ensuite bathroom with shower stall.

