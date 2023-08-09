This two-story Bel Air home at 10770 Chalon Road Los Angeles, California, called Greystoke Cottage, has Hollywood Pedigree. It was originally designed by Arlos R. Sedgley for the parents of Mia Farrow, John Farrow (Oscar-winning film director from Australia) and Irish-born actress Maureen O’Sullivan (famously known for playing Jane Parker in six “Tarzan” films between 1932 and 1942).

Farrow is the former wife of filmmaker Woody Allen and is famous for her role in the 1968 horror “Rosemary’s Baby.” Her parents had the stunning Monterey Colonial Villa built in the mid-1930s. It is located just North of the Bel Air Country Club Entrance and West of the Hotel Bel Air. It sits on more than half an acre of lush, manicured, and rambling grounds landscaped by Tichenor & Thorpe Architects.

Greystoke Cottage was later bought by film and television composer Bruce Broughton who then sold it to its current owner in 2018 for nearly $5.7 million. But it has since undergone renovations especially the interiors by designer John Cottrell and is now priced at $10.9 million.

This Bel Air home exemplifies modern luxury while retaining its classic charm. Aside from a 29-foot-long living room, the main level has a formal living room, a kitchen/great room, a dining room, a library, family room, and primary retreat with spa-like bathroom. Meanwhile, the lower level has two additional bedrooms and baths, plus a separate additional bed/bath that makes a great office or staff quarters.

Standout features of Greystoke Cottage include the floor-to-ceiling French doors that lead to balconies and patios from most rooms, four fireplaces, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Outside is a stunning secluded large pool, an al fresco dining area, and flagstone paths and stairways that lead to magical secret garden trails and parklike grounds.

