Mercedes-Benz is held is such high regard that its vehicles often become the sources of inspiration for others. Their appreciation for the automotive excellence delivered by these silhouettes leads to collaborative projects. In fact, the most recent one comes from IWC Schaffhausen as it pays tribute to the iconic G-Class. Behold the Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63.

“Maximum robustness and performance, a utilitarian heritage and design cues that have proved stronger than time: these characteristics are at the root of the sustained success and popularity of the G-Class from Mercedes-Benz and the Big Pilot’s Watch from IWC Schaffhausen,” as detailed by the press materials.

Instead of sticking with just one version, the Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63 is going for two. If you’re a big fan of precious metals on your timepieces, this is exactly what needs to be on your wrist. Its 18-carat Armor Gold case is contrasted by a black rubber strap inlaid with black microfiber.

According to the watchmaker, the color combination is an homage to the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition. Apparently, the SUV sports these exquisite details on its exterior and interior. Up next is a variant that will appeal to fans of tonal colorways – particularly the stealthier kind.

Ref. IW506201 opts for a housing fabricated out of ceramic matrix composite (CMC). IWC has partnered with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to engineer this Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63. At first glance, it resembles forged carbon fiber, but it’s apparently more exotic.

Both flaunt an embossed black dial with textures that closely resemble the air intakes of Mercedes-AMG’s high-performance vehicles. Another unique feature of the Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63 is the applied indices and baton hour markers.

The exhibition case back reveals the marque’s tri-point star emblem on the tinted sapphire crystal cover. Meanwhile, the two subsidiary dials at 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock indicate the small seconds and power reserve, respectively. The Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63 are powered by an in-house 52010 self-winding caliber that provides a seven-day power reserve.

Images courtesy of IWC