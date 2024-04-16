The use of premium materials is typically a hallmark of top-shelf products. Catering to a crowd with a limitless cash flow is not easy. Their discerning tastes demand craftsmanship, quality, and exclusivity, which is why we believe this espresso machine nails it. Here we have a limited-edition Linea Mini — a collaborative project between RIMOWA and La Marzocco.

Barely a week ago, the Swan by the Italian company impressed us with its design and advertised performance. If you already bought that coffee grinder and are in the mood for another equipment upgrade, this bad boy is an extravagant yet ideal partner for it.

Both flaunt a retro-modern aesthetic rendered in metal. To be more specific, the RIMOWA x La Marzocco Linea Mini uses stainless steel and aluminum. It gives off an elegant silver sheen that looks clean and professional — perfect for all types of interior decor.

Official specifications say it measures 15″ x 14″ x 21″ 9HxWxD) and weighs 71 lbs. Features such as pre-infusion, dual boilers, PID temperature control, shot timer, cool touch steam wand, and fully adjustable settings equate to excellent espresso in the right hands.

Cosmetically, it resembles commercial-grade models you typically find in cafés or other classy establishments. Custom components as indicated by the website include an anodized aluminum portafilter, an aluminum brew paddle, signature monograms on the aluminum knobs, and a performance touch steam wand.

The RIMOWA x La Marzocco Linea Mini is “born from a collaboration that celebrates the confluence of German precision and Italian craftsmanship, this special edition Linea Mini is a symbol of sophistication and a companion for every adventure. Transform every morning into an espresso journey as unforgettable as the ones discovered on your travels.”

Images courtesy RIMOWA/La Marzocco