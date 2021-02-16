Blankets are everyday essentials, especially during chilly temperatures. They provide warmth and comfort whenever and wherever. If you have one in a travel-friendly size, just like this Outerknown Blanket, then you’re ready to face the cold.

Outerknown created this cozy blanket to match their best-selling Blanket Shirts. It is rugged, warm, and ready for travel with its roll-up and buckle-down design. It even comes with carrying handles for ease of transport.

Just like the Blanket Shirts, the plaid and stylish Outerknown Blanket is incredibly soft to the touch. It has a face made with 100% organic cotton which is safer because it cuts out the harmful synthetic chemicals used to grow conventional cotton. It also eliminates stressful and dangerous working conditions for farmers.

Meanwhile, the back of the blanket is made with 100% ECONYL regenerated yarn, which comes from recycled fishing nets and other nylon wastes. This is a better option when considering a healthier planet because it does not use virgin materials. The straps, fill, and cording, on the other hand, use 100% recycled polyester.

The Oterknown Blanket is perfect for camping, trips to the beach, or a picnic in the park. It is compact at 62″ x 52″ x 24″ and packs down small and neat for storage. Because of its rugged and durable materials, you don’t have to worry about worn-out seams and fabrics even after use for just a short period of time. It is a must-have outdoor gear after all, so expect it to last longer than your average bedroom blanket.

Images courtesy of Outerknown