Those who want to bring a blade but not necessarily a pocket knife for minor cutting or slicing tasks can rely on The James Brand’s The Palmer to do the job. It’s very small, it fits inside the coin pocket of your jeans, and TSA-friendly so you can bring it anywhere even on air. TJB welcomed a new addition to The Palmer family recently called The Palmer Clear because of its translucent plastic frame.

This is more of a utility tool than a knife but strong enough to break down boxes or plastics, cut cords and more. It uses a standard utility knife blade that’s easily available anywhere. You can leave the blade at home or toss it during TSA-checks at the airport and just replace it with a new one once you get to your destination. It comes with a lanyard for easy deployment and portability.

Speaking of deployment, The Palmer Clear also features an innovative patented mechanism that allows for tool-free blade changes and buttery smooth action. You don’t need a screwdriver to remove and replace the blade and no sharpening needed too. Simply turn the blade around and exchange it for a freshy when needed.

The Palmer comes in a variety of colors with the first releases made from aluminum. The Palmer Clear, on the other hand, comes in a transparent plastic frame made from 100% post-consumer recycled PCTG, making it lighter and brighter. But just as durable as its aluminum counterpart. It comes in five translucent colors that easily take you back to the good old days of Game Boy and the iMac G3. These include Electric Green, Turquoise, Atomic Purple, Coral, and Charcoal.

