An axe is a quintessential outdoor tool for camping, backpacking, or bushcraft as it helps with chopping down wood for campfires. Nowadays, gone are the archaic hatchet and in place are the portable and lightweight ones that offer versatile functionality. Schrade’s SCAXE2 Series is a great example.

It’s an axe first and foremost and a sharp and durable one at that. It makes quick work of chopping tasks with its 3.8-inch-long 3Cr13 titanium-coated stainless steel blade. It efficiently cuts through various materials with ease and can handle outdoor temperatures too, even high heat. The head is strategically shaped to ensure thorough contact with minimal pressure from the user.

Moreover, Schrade’s SCAXE2 Series is easy on the hands thanks to its ergonomic handle. The black handle is made with glass fiber and TPR rubber, making it tough and strong yet light, as well as moisture-proof. Like the blade, it too can handle various temperatures and humidity. The rubber helps secure the grip so you can chop away comfortably.

Aside from being a hatchet, it also packs other useful outdoor tools in its sleek design. This includes a replaceable extra-large ferro rod with a lanyard stored inside the shaft which is handy for starting fires. Likewise, the reverse side of the handle near the blade has a textured hammer pommel great for hammering down nails or other materials.

Schrade’s SCAXE2 Series also comes with a Thermoplastic belt sheath for safety and storage. It is a small hatchet measuring just 11.8″ long with the blade and weighs just 1.44 pounds.

Images courtesy of Schrade