Australia’s Tiny Solar Homes built the Wanda to be completely off-grid ready to live for a family of two or four. It has a tiny footprint of just 10.5 meters long, 2.5 meters wide, and 3.55 meters tall. Yet, it feels spacious and airy thanks to a clever interior layout that maximizes each space for functionality. Likewise, full-height ceilings, high-end finishings, and modern appliances give the home an overall sense of luxury.

Constructed on a triple-axle trailer, this tiny house features rust-free and strong aluminum cladding and a termite-resistant timber frame. It has C-section wall frames for optimal insulation into every corner of every stud.

Moreover, the underside sheeting keeps pests and moisture away, while keeping the insulation in place. Wanda also boasts heavy-duty drop-down legs to prevent the need for piers and to help level out the home.

A double glass sliding door opens to the living area which boasts ample glazing. This space has a sofa bed for two, a wall-mounted TV, and wall-embedded speakers compatible with the TV or a sound system. Each room also has dimmable lights.

Adjacent to the living room is a well-equipped kitchen with abundant cabinetry, an induction cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, an oven, and a dishwasher. Wanda also has a comfy bathroom equipped with a full-size shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet. There’s even a laundry area nearby with a washer/dryer unit.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the home is a private bedroom with a queen-size bed and ample headroom. It also has generous glazing for natural light and ventilation. Wanda has 3.5 kWh solar panels fixed to the roof and a 6 kW inverter powers multiple appliances simultaneously. Homeowners also have the option to add an extra bedroom or deck.

Images courtesy of Tiny Solar Homes