Grill season is upon us, and if you don’t have a grill setup just yet, then KingChii’s 2-Burner 19″ Propane Griddle should be on your must-buy list. It’s compact, portable, and highly trusted by users, with over 1,200 five-star reviews to boot.

Not only is it great for home BBQ or backyard parties, but it’s also for camping and tailgating. This griller offers unparalleled cooking versatility thanks to its spacious 285 square inches of cooking space. It can accommodate 14 burgers or 10 pancakes, according to the manufacturer. So whether you’re cooking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even snacks, it’s not a problem.

Moreover, KingChii’s 2-Burner 19″ Propane Griddle has three independently controllable burners that deliver 19,800 BTUs total, maintaining consistent temperatures across the cooking surface. This gives you precise control over each cooking zone and cooking temperatures.

This means you can prepare multiple dishes simultaneously at the optimal temperatures in the same cooking area. Whether you’re scrambling eggs, searing steak, sautéing vegetables, or grilling delicate seafood.

When it’s time to clean and pack up, a grease cup at the rear collects food debris and grease for straightforward cleaning in-between or after meals. Meanwhile, the scissor legs fold up for portability, and the built-in wheels transform the grill into a handy cart for easy transport.

Then, the locking lid protects the cooking surface from the elements when the grill is not in use. KingChii’s 2-Burner 19″ Propane Griddle offers superior, even heating for perfect results every time. Its expansive cooking area and portable design make it ideal for large and small gatherings, indoors or outdoors.

Images courtesy of KingChii