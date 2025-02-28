This modern age of minimalism doesn’t only extend to interior design or decor and fashion. But also to everyday carry essentials. Take the OOPARTS-001 for instance, which at a glance looks nothing more than a decorative piece. But more than that, it’s actually sharp enough to cut open boxes or packages.

Tokyo-based studio AATISMO partnered with precision-metal cutting manufacturer Seiwa to carve this desk essential out of an aluminum cylinder. Its surface features marks left on an aluminum block by cutting machines, rendering an appearance that pays homage to ancient stone tools.

This motif is reminiscent of the hand-axe, a hammered stone tool used during the early to mid-Palaeolithic period. But instead of stone, the cutter uses aluminum and turned to machined instead of hammered manufacturing. The machining process renders a unique wave-like accent that directly creates the edge of the cutter.

These marks not only give the OOPARTS-001 its remarkable appearance but also offer ergonomics. They provide a comfortable, non-slip grip during use and bring tactile warmth against the cold metal surface. This cutter brings an aesthetic experience to unboxing with its unconventional approach to the box cutter design by merging functionality and artistic design.

The outcome is an exquisite piece of disc-shaped metal with a shiny anodized aluminum alloy finish for a touch of elegance. AATISMO transformed a utility tool into a piece of art deserving a spot on your desk. Unlike traditional box cutters with their typical utilitarian aesthetics, pointy blades, and knife-like appearance that normally end up in the drawers after use.

Images courtesy of AATISMO