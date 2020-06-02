When you’re in need of a sturdy and reliable pocket knife, Opinel never fails to deliver. The brand has a vast array of blades that can do most everyday cutting jobs and more. The Opinel No.04 Carbon Steel Pocket Knife is no different and proves to be a worthy buy.

This is the smallest model among Opinel’s collection of pocket knives measuring at just 4.68 inches with a blade length of just 2 inches. It is sleek at just 0.40 inches and slim at 0.40 inches. It may seem ideal for a woman’s hand but its size is good enough to hold even for large hands.

Moreover, the Opinel No.04 Carbon Steel Pocket Knife features a sturdy and ergonomic grip thanks to its varnished beech wood handle. The wood can survive daily use because it is hard, has heft, and highly abrasion-resistant.

Meanwhile, the blade material is from XC90 carbon steel which is easy to sharpen to a thin edge to make it razor sharp. Carbon steel is extremely strong so it cannot be etched. The downside though is it is prone to rust than stainless steel so proper cleaning and drying are important. Opinel also offers the Sandvik stainless steel version of their pocket knives for those who want less maintenance on the blade.

The Opinel No.04 Carbon Steel Pocket Knife boasts a beautiful contemporary appeal and is great for general everyday tasks. It can cut, slice, sharpen, whittle, and more. A Virobloc safety ring ensures safety during and after use since it locks the blade. Best of all, it comes at a very portable weight of 0.32 ounces.

Images courtesy of Opinel