Chugging on ice cold drinks is always a treat to quench the thirst or cool down. But this means having to contend with diluted beverage, like soda, beer, or coffee, from the melted ice. Espresso Tokyo’s IceQuick Neo tumbler solves this problem as it effectively chills beverage without using ice.

It borrows the same concept as the original IceQuick. But instead of filling the tumbler with water at its base and then freezing it, the upgraded version has a built-in advanced liquid cooling gel at the bottom. The tumber uses a low-freezing-point liquid to ensure the inner cooling gel stays in a supercooled liquid state without freezing.

The gel stays liquid even at 0°F and rapidly absorbs heat from the beverage and chills it without watering it down. Espresso Tokyo says the gel works fast in cooling drinks in just two minutes without ice. This way, flavored drinks retain its full taste without any dilution. The IceQuick Neo tumbler needs to be in the freezer first for at least six hours before use.

Moreover, the double-walled interior insulation prevents moisture from escaping to retain the interior cold temperature. Then there’s the wide mouth opening for easy refills and cleaning and a stainless steel body that’s tough and dishwasher safe.

The IceQuick Neo tumbler comes with an improved BPA-free plastic lid featuring a twist-lock mechanism and silicone seal to prevent spills even on the go. It’s lightweight and compact at 1000g and 7″ tall and 4.3″ wide. This tumbler is available in two colors – Navy Blue and classic Gray.

Images courtesy of Espresso Tokyo