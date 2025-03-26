The CIVIVI Anaaki is more than just a looker of a pocketknife. Apart from the sleek, sharp blade, the handle design adds more than aesthetic appeal. It also serves a functional purpose that’s handy during wet weather conditions.

This folder’s edgy and futuristic styling is a bit of a departure from the brand’s typical traditional-looking knives. For a start, the 2.98-inch-long clip-point Nitro-V blade features an angular spine for added leverage during cutting or slicing jobs. The aggressive blade profile offers incredible cutting power while looking sleek.

Moreover, the Anaaki boasts a Damascus steel blade, known for its perfect blend of durability and strength. The material also offers great corrosion resistance, edge retention, and a unique silhouette with the wavy patterns developed during the forging process.

Conveniently, this is an ambidextrous knife, offering dual-blade deployment methods. The blade opens via a flipper or thumb hole, providing versatility. This, paired with an ambidextrous tip-up pocket clip, allows for a swift blade opening. The blade pivots out via a caged ceramic ball bearing and locks safely in place using a button caged ball bearing.

Meanwhile, a button lock ensures the blade stays in place for safety during and after use. This lock is designed with a spring under the button to offer just the right amount of tension so that there is enough resistance to avoid accidental opening without sacrificing cutting performance.

CIVIVI also equipped the Anaaki pocket knife with a subtle thumb ramp and a harpoon-like indent for extra ergonomic knife handling. Then, the skeletonized handle offers a secure grip and decreases the overall weight of the folder, which clocks in at 2.17oz or 61.5g. It is also compact at 4.08″ when closed and 7.06″ when opened.

