Despite all odds, the outcome of our push for sustainable motoring looks promising. Perhaps it’s the world’s collective awareness about the effect of climate change. Maybe hybrid and battery-electric systems are now more affordable. Therefore, it won’t be long before eco-friendly mobility becomes the norm. Ahead of this ideal future, ENROAD shares the benefits of the Nomadix Pro.

The Kickstarter page describes the product as a “professional roof box that combines stylish design with smart features and matches the aesthetics of new era automobiles.” Not everybody needs one, but it is an automotive accessory with plenty of promise. From what we can tell, the crowdfunding campaign numbers suggest others believe so as well.

As of our writing, the Nomadix Pro is already beyond the original goal of $20,000. With 75 backers and 44 days to go, it has already amassed $77,758 in pledges. Its sleek form factor complements the curvature of many modern vehicle roofs. As such, it creates minimal drag, which also reduces noise during travel.

ENROAD understands that aesthetics alone is not enough, which is why the lid incorporates a 30W solar pane and a removable power bank/camping light. Dubbed the Trispark system, it doubles as a green energy source to power small devices such as smartphones, tablets, and more.

An integrated lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery boasts a 20,000 mAh capacity. Toggle between various color temperatures, while step-less dimming lets you adjust brightness as needed. Lastly, the SOS mode turns it into a beacon in an emergency.

For outstanding durability, the Nomadix Pro uses a 5-layer PMMA and ABS composite construction. Meanwhile, UV resistance means your cargo box retains its color for years. For convenience, it’s possible to open the lid from whichever side of the vehicle.

Images courtesy of ENROAD