Pizza is a beloved food all around the world where it’s available. It can be a tasty meal or even a snack, but almost everybody agrees it’s delicious. To date, having it delivered is the way to go so you can enjoy it practically anywhere. Also, with some ingredients and an oven, you can make it at home. Ooni prefers you do the latter and probably with the Karu 16.

A few years ago, we featured another pizza oven from the brand – the Koda. It was also available in multiple sizes but had some limitations. You needed to hook it up to a propane tank, which might not be readily available in some cases. Ooni addresses that problem which makes the Karu more versatile.

This outdoor-ready pizza oven boasts the same performance as its predecessor but introduces some upgrades. The Karu 16 sports a powder-coated carbon steel and stainless-steel body which measures 33 x 32 x 20 inches. It’s a bit on the hefty side at 62.6 lbs, but it is manageable, nonetheless.

The package includes the main body, ViewFlame glass over door, Cordierite pizza stones, a chimney/chimney cap, burner tray, grate, fuel hatch, digital thermometer, Draft Defender Plate, and documentation. These removable components and foldable legs make it easy to store and transport.

Give your pizzas that aromatic flavor by using wood or charcoal. If you prefer convenience, the optional Ooni Karu 16 Gas Burner is also available. The oven quickly reaches up to 950°F in just 15 minutes. Moreover, the brand claims it can fully cook your pizza in about 60 seconds. Now, that’s impressive.

