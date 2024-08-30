When you need a travel trailer with exceptional green credentials and luxurious amenities, look no further than Living Vehicle. The company has a diverse lineup of platforms designed for the distinct needs of its clients. A new addition to the fleet is what the team describes as “the apex of luxury travel.” This is the GT39 — an upscale motorhome for off-grid recreation.

Previous models from the manufacturer that we’ve featured before include the CORE, Pro-EV, LV Creative Studio, and Cybertrailer. Each caters to a specific niche, but all share an effort to promote sustainability. Outdoor enthusiasts camp out the classic way or in an RV to get up close and personal with nature.

Living Vehicle intends to supply people with all the creature comforts in a premium package sans any environmental impact. The GT39 is what we would liken to a high-end residence you can haul from one spot to another. Moreover, it is ready for extended stays courtesy of its cutting-edge capabilities.

Harvest clean energy from the sun via the rooftop solar panels and optional fold-up Solar Awnings. Activate the atmospheric water generator to keep the tanks full. These are just a few eco-friendly attributes that the GT39 a leg up on the competition. The cabin touts towering 8-foot ceilings, a folding patio deck, a convertible lounge/sleeping area, and a floor plan to optimize the use of its volumes.

As the press materials point out, “Step inside the Living Vehicle GT39 and indulge in an interior that rivals the finest motor yachts, featuring a spacious layout with luxurious finishes, state-of-the-art appliances, and bespoke furnishings designed for ultimate comfort and elegance, making every journey a lavish retreat.”

Images courtesy of Living Vehicle