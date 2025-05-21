The way things are right now, the biggest names in the smartphone industry are barely innovating anymore. You can almost expect that every big flagship announcement to be just another incremental upgrade with minimal aesthetic tweaks and maybe a cool gimmick or two. For comparison, we have brands like Oukitel cooking up outdoor-ready handsets like the WP300.

Despite what we pointed out, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and others will still profit from tech-savvy consumers. Nevertheless, smaller Chinese firms are not out to directly compete with these household names. As of our writing, the WP300 already has 50 backers on Kickstarter who have pledged a total of $19,613.

This comfortably places it well beyond Oukitel’s modest goal of $1,277 with 28 days to go. For those wondering, the manufacturer is billing this model as “the first industrial-grade modular rugged smartphone, purpose-built for explorers, adventurers, and professionals who go where others don’t.”

To put it simply, it’s a telecommunications platform for people who spend most of their free time out in the wild. With a MIL-STD-810H, IP68, and IP69K certification, this bad boy is like a tank. Even from a cosmetic standpoint, it looks massive.

In fact, the official dimensions list it at beefy 177.3 mm x 82.4 mm x 23.2 mm. As hinted at earlier, the modular aspect of this smartphone comes from the detachable smartwatch/earbud and camping light. Unfortunately, it seems users need to choose which of the two to hook up to the WP300 at any given time.

Elsewhere, the 16,000 mAh battery ensures days of heavy usage and even longer in standard usage scenarios. Specs-wise, the WP300 is packing a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 with up to 36 GB of RAM and runs on Android 15 out of the box.

Images courtesy of Oukitel