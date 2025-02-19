Redukt built a single-level model of its Pura series that can comfortably house two people aptly called Pura_1Level. It offers a cozy living experience inside a well-thought-out interior finished with a kitchenette, bedroom/living area, and more.

This is a minimalist and ultra-compact house measuring 6.60 meters long, 2.55 meters wide, and 3.70 meters high. Despite its size, it feels inviting and offers a warm retreat during the cold season with its insulated plywood interior. Insulation comes via mineral wool with other options also available including wood fiber, sheep wool, and PIR boards.

Pura_1Level opens directly to a shared living and bedroom setup featuring a built-in L-shaped sofa. The sofa integrates the bed found on one end of the house set against an asymmetrical glass window that mimics the house’s gable roof. The sofa also has storage boxes underneath and extends to the kitchenette, providing a space not just for lounging but also for dining.

This connected setup maximizes the available floor space and gives the impression of a spacious interior. The kitchen features a sink with a laminate top, aluminum splashbacks, an overhead cabinet, and a built-in fridge. Meanwhile, the bathroom is on the other end of the house and equipped with a shower, washbasin, and toilet. Across the kitchen is a small wardrobe cabinet for dresses, shoes, towels, and more.

Plumbing on the Pura_1Level is through the mains and heating via electric IR foils in the floor and/or wall heaters. It’s also customizable for self-sufficiency with an off-grid package including solar panels, water tanks, a full propane system for cooking, heating, and water heating, and a battery and inverter. It can also be outfitted with a wood-burning stove and chimney. This home makes an excellent ADU for rental, office, or residential.

