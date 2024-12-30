Netflix has a spotty track record when it comes to the franchises they discontinue and those they choose to renew. These controversial decisions often confuse fans of hit shows. Many are then completely left in the dark as to why. Thankfully, a certain South Korean dystopian survival thriller welcomes a new season. Meanwhile, Johnnie Walker celebrates the sequel with the Black Label Squid Game Edition.

Around this time of the year, we usually start to see prominent distilleries unveil special expressions to commemorate the Lunar New Year. The group consistently drops these for the Blue Label and the Johnnie Walker & Sons XR21. In fact, we’ll feature more about these two later this week.

For now, let’s find out more about this tie-in with the streaming service. Most of you have probably finished the second installment already. Meanwhile, some are just about to start their adventure and discover what makes the show so fascinating.

Perhaps they might need some booze to dull the senses and help them tolerate the visceral brutality. It’s a no-brainer that a glass of the Black Label Squid Game Edition is the perfect match. It’s easy to distinguish it from the regular version courtesy of its exclusive green motif.

The bottle of Scotch whisky also flaunts the Squid Game typography and the Striding Man in the iconic green tracksuit. The Black Label Squid Game Edition product page encourages drinkers to “join the world of Squid Game alongside Johnnie Walker by purchasing one of the limited edition collectible bottles ranging from numbers 001-456.”

Images courtesy of Johnnie Walker/Netflix