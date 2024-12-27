The holidays are not yet over and we know plenty of gatherings are still on your calendar. Festive celebrations are not only about good booze. We all know alcoholic beverages taste even better with snacks or a light meal. Thus, you might need a new kitchen appliance for your best recipes. SMEG presents the Countertop Combi Steam Oven.

If you prefer the charm of vintage aesthetics, the Italian home appliance brand specializes in retro design. Make no mistake because its products are as contemporary as they can get yet still sport an old-fashioned appearance. Plus, there are six shades to choose from: Black, White, Pastel Blue, Red, Pastel Green, and Cream.

While SMEG covers almost every surface in the aforementioned hues, contrast comes from components in metallic silver. These include the window surrounds, display surrounds, handle, control knobs, and water tank. The Countertop Combi Steam Oven boasts 10 cooking functions such as steam, air fry, keep warm, defrost, and more.

To make it even easier, there are 33 automatic recipes to pick from. Cook culinary treats using ingredients like vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, and others. The Countertop Combi Steam Oven can also handle pizza, bread, cakes, and other baked goodies.

Activate the steam function to make cleanup a breeze as the heat and moisture dislodge stains and other nasty leftovers. SMEG claims its Galileo Multicooking technology relies on sophisticated algorithms to generate precise airflow patterns. The Countertop Combi Steam Oven is a fine addition to your meal preparation arsenal. It’s stylish, sleek, durable, and flaunts a classic motif.

Images courtesy of SMEG