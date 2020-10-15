The last time we featured the cast of Peanuts on our pages was an awesome collaboration with Undone. The watch collection was a cool tribute to the commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing. Now we’re happy to showcase another space-themed project featuring Charlie Brown’s beloved pooch. What we have here is the OMEGA Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” 50th Anniversary. Much like other special edition offerings from the watchmaker, this will be an instant hit among collectors.

“In 1970, OMEGA received the prestigious “Silver Snoopy Award” from the astronauts at NASA. The prize recognised OMEGA’s unique contributions to space exploration, as well as the Speedmaster’s role in saving Apollo 13. Now, 50 years later, a special timepiece has been created in the occasion’s honour,” according to the product page. For those of you wondering, in the 1960s, NASA made Snoopy its mascot.

Now, onto the details of the watch. The OMEGA Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” 50th Anniversary sports as 42 mm stainless-steel case. This ships with a blue nylon strap with the Apollo 13’s trajectory embossed on the lining. Next up is the silver dial with three subdials in blue. To represent its namesake, the subdial at 9 o’clock features a silver Snoopy medallion.

The hour markers and hands have PVD coatings in blue to match the overall them of the watch. Meanwhile, domed sapphire crystals with anti-reflective treatments protect the dial and the case back. The latter is where you can find a special animated Snoopy aboard his Command and Service Module. This moves along with chronograph function, while the rotating Earth disc follows the second hand. The OMEGA Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” 50th Anniversary uses manually-wound Calibre OMEGA 3861 with a 50-hour power reserve.

Images courtesy of OMEGA