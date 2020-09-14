Omega recently introduced James Bond fans a chance to own a limited-edition Seamaster Diver 300M. Only 7,007 examples will be in circulation globally, which should not take long for collectors to snap up everything. Now, the Swiss watchmaker is ready to collaborate once more, but this time to hopefully benefit nature. Hence it’s partnering with Nekton – a not-for-profit research foundation that focuses on the conservation of our oceans – to offer a special version of its iconic diver’s watch.

The Seamaster Diver 300M is a model that many associate with our planet’s biggest bodies of water. Hence, its partnership with the UK-registered charity which has ties with the University of Oxford. The goal is to explore, monitor, and protect the marine ecosystem from whatever that might upset the balance. Each sale Omega makes allows the company to continue its support for Nekton and others.

Hence, those shopping for a stylish and dependable timepiece might want to consider the Seamaster Diver 300M Nekton Edition. Notable features include a 42 mm steel case with a grade-5 titanium unidirectional rotating bezel. This gives it’s a stark contrast against the matte black ceramic dial with polished wave patterns. Meanwhile, Omega is using a cutting-edge laser-ablation process to engrave these sections of the watch.

Turning it over to look at the case back shows a submarine medallion engraving to remind users of its exclusivity. Powering the Seamaster Diver 300M Nekton Edition is Omega’s Master Chronometer Calibre 8806. Finally, its self-winding movement boasts a 55-hour power reserve, which is impressive. Availability starts in October with pricing details to follow.

Images courtesy of Omega