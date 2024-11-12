We’re still reeling from the extravagance of the $65 million 3566 W Crestwood Court. The magnificent hillside mansion boasts a private gondola linked to a ski resort, a world-class indoor climbing wall, a two-lane bowling alley, and a full-size basketball court with an LED wall scoreboard. In other words, it’s a sports enthusiast’s dream home. If the eye-watering cost seems too much, perhaps the 570 Pumpkin Lane estate offers something similar for a lower budget.

Nonetheless, the asking price of about $4.9 million is still cost-prohibitive for a lot of people. However, those with deep pockets should find it a worthwhile addition to their property portfolio. Located in Clinton Corners, New York 12514, realtors tell us the single-family residence was originally built in 1860.

Despite the age, renovations ensure it meets modern standards. The dwelling stands on an 85.83-acre lot and spans approximately 4,208 square feet. 570 Pumpkin Lane comes with six bedrooms and five bathrooms alongside a kitchen full of premium appliances. The latter is ideal for whipping up culinary treats for everyone.

Stay warm and cozy with fireplaces in the sitting room, living room, and family room/den. Sonos sound systems supply top-notch acoustics within the volumes. Encouraging residents for some outdoor recreation is easy courtesy of the 50-foot gunite pool, two swimming ponds, a tennis court, and a golf green.

570 Pumpkin Lane also includes a sports barn. This building features a gym at the upper level and a basketball court at the ground level. Owners can convert it into a pickle-ball court if a game of hoops is not to their liking. Another barn is available for storage or whatever the buyers want it to be.

Images courtesy of Walker Esner Photography/Corcoran Country Living